Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.25. 17,779,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 8,374,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.29.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

