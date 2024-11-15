Archer Investment Corp Acquires 1,461 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 231,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

