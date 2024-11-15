Archer Investment Corp Sells 137 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,185,000 after purchasing an additional 182,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,484 shares. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

