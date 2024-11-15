Archer Investment Corp Sells 17,801 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,705,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.51. 589,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

