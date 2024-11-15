Archer Investment Corp Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $3.84 on Friday, reaching $358.15. The stock had a trading volume of 55,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $258.61 and a 12 month high of $366.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.