Archer Investment Corp Sells 78,941 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,941 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS USEP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

