Archer Investment Corp Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $541.68. 134,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,106. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.16 and a 200-day moving average of $523.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

