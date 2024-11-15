Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.05.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.