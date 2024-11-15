Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.71 ($2.89) and last traded at €2.74 ($2.92). Approximately 991,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.79 ($2.97).

Aroundtown Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

