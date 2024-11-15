ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.90). Approximately 1,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 23,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.89).

ASA International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.20.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. The company offers various collateral-free loans, such as small business and small and midsize enterprise loans to start or grow businesses. It serves primarily low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. ASA International Group PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

