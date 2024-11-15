Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in October

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.7 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGOF remained flat at C$0.97 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.89. Asante Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$1.26.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

