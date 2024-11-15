Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 153 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $286.90 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $216.26 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

