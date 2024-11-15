Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmont by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 531,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $1,263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Newmont by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.