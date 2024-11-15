ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $656.78 and last traded at $658.39. 869,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,414,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $760.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.66. The stock has a market cap of $272.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. KP Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.