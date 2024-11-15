Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 46.3% in October

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of ASTC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 23,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,259. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 945.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

