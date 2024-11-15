ATB Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.
SCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SCR
Strathcona Resources Stock Down 0.3 %
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$978.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 2.8494405 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Strathcona Resources
In other Strathcona Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. Also, Director Navjeet Dhillon bought 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. 91.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.