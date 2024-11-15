Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Director Acquires $362,225.00 in Stock

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.46 and a 1 year high of $148.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.47.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,941,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 36.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 730,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,240,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,544,000 after purchasing an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

