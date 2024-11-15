AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.91. 10,221,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 35,454,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

