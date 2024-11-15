Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey Sells 4,557 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,591.08. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 89,940 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 562,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4,307.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 547,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 535,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 77,510 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

