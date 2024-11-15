AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.50.

Shares of ACQ traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.58. 21,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,775. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$13.75 and a 52 week high of C$27.44. The company has a market cap of C$430.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion. AutoCanada had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.4311927 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,900.96. Insiders have purchased a total of 119,500 shares of company stock worth $1,779,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

