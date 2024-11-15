Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avance Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS AVACF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,735. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.
About Avance Gas
