Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Planning Capital Management Corp

Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $604.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.77 and a twelve month high of $624.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,006 shares of company stock valued at $161,360,618. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

