Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYA shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cormark downgraded Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA traded up C$1.01 on Friday, reaching C$12.81. 1,146,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,926. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.33 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$8.33 and a 52-week high of C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$18.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 22.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.6384455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

