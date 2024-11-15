Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) Cut to Strong Sell at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AYR
Ayr Wellness Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Ayr Wellness
About Ayr Wellness
Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ayr Wellness
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.