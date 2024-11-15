Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) Cut to Strong Sell at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ayr Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Millstreet Credit Fund LP bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$568,463.40. Also, Senior Officer Jr. Mendola Robert James sold 19,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$54,039.66.

