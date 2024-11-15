Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Azenta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 3.5% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 6.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

In other Azenta news, CFO Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $69,669.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,702.72. This represents a 6.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

