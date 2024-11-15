B. Riley Forecasts Higher Earnings for Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOD. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $737.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.