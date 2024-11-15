B. Riley Raises Earnings Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CLDT stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 124,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 122,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 59.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,162,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 369.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -121.73%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

