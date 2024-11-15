Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,687,998,026.24. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $678.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.84.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

