Balboa Wealth Partners Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 248.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,307 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 234,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 148,122 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 865,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 38.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 380,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

