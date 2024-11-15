Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 202,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF accounts for 1.3% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,272,000.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MAXJ stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.