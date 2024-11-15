Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.