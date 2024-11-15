Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 4,448 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.