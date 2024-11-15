Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.83. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 211,063 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.3244 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 233,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

