Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BBVA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,314. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,281 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 237,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

