Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 759.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 25.4 %

BKHPF stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

