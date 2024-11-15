Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the October 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 759.0 days.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Trading Up 25.4 %
BKHPF stock traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $11.99.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
