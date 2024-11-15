Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,184.89 ($52.74) and traded as high as GBX 4,935 ($62.19). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 4,830 ($60.87), with a volume of 69,630 shares traded.

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,072.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,194.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Bank of Georgia Group

In other news, insider Andrew McIntyre bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,410 ($55.58) per share, with a total value of £20,286 ($25,565.22). 25.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

