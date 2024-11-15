Bank of Marin Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,242.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.83. 226,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,082. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

