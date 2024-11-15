Bank of Marin Purchases 407 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Marin increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.44. The stock had a trading volume of 494,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,491. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.19 and a one year high of $603.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
