Bank of Marin Purchases 407 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Marin increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $592.44. The stock had a trading volume of 494,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,491. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.19 and a one year high of $603.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $577.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.