Bank of Marin Sells 5,319 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin cut its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,881. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $429.34 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

