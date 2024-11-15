Bank of Marin Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Marin reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.24. 352,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,842. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

