Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $56,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile



Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.



