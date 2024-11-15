Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $385.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $477.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $170.62 and a 52-week high of $489.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after buying an additional 605,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,492,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,969,000 after acquiring an additional 102,786 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $610,040,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

