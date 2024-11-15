Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Price

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Shares of JBHT opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

