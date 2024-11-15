Barclays Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $6.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GoodRx

GoodRx Trading Down 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.56 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 61.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in GoodRx by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GoodRx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.