Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. FTAI Infrastructure accounts for about 3.7% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIP. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 836.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FIP opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

