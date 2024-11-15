Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 210,000 Shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Polar Power Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. Polar Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polar Power in a report on Sunday, November 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

