Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 8,455 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 190,681 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 556.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 36.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets.

