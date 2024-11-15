Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,551 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. PotlatchDeltic makes up about 1.0% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth $257,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

PCH stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.35 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.14%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

