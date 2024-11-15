Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

GWRS opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $303.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

