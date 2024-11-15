Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,673,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 136,943 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,743,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
HBM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM).
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.